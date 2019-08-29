Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 526,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 212,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ion Geophysical currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 60,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $407,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,203.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 233,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 345.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.98. 94,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,728. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 3.85. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,207.78% and a negative net margin of 28.36%. Analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

