IOOF (ASX:IFL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

IOOF Holdings Limited (ASX:IFL) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.21. IOOF shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3,675,017 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of A$5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

IOOF Company Profile (ASX:IFL)

IOOF Holdings, Ltd. engages in the development, distribution, management, and administration of various financial products and services. It operates through two segments, Wholesale Funds Management, and Retail Funds Management and Administration. The Wholesale Funds Management segment engages in the management and investment of monies on behalf of private, corporate, superannuation, and institutional clients.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for IOOF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOOF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.