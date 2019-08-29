IOST Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, IOST has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and CoinBene. IOST has a total market capitalization of $88.32 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.84 or 0.04922900 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Koinex, CoinZest, Cobinhood, BitMart, BigONE, ABCC, IDAX, Coineal, WazirX, Kucoin, Zebpay, Ethfinex, CoinBene, DragonEX, OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, IDEX, BitMax, DDEX, Bitrue, Hotbit, Bitkub, GOPAX, Huobi, HitBTC, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, OKEx and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.