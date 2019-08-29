IoT Chain (ITC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.24 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One IoT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001678 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, OKEx, Bithumb and Kucoin. Over the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and $2.24 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00235556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01413933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018616 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,024,050 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

