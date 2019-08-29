IoTeX (IOTX) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $704,126.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00040787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.12 or 0.04902119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

