IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.