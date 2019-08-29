IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.