iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,672,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,876 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $82,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 193,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,139,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 163.5% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter.

EWA stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 33,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.80. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $22.98.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

