iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Price Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $23,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,836,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 31,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

