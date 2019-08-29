iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,541,000 after buying an additional 497,167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after buying an additional 154,619 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 755,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 455,351 shares during the period. Finally, Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 694,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,865,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.27. 35,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

