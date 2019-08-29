iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Jackson Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.89. 1,708,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,543,469. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

