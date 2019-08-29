iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stock Price Up 1.5%

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)’s stock price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $35.48, approximately 413 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 143,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000.

