iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.43

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and traded as low as $23.69. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 19,161 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,880,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 536.0% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 310,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 261,463 shares in the last quarter.

