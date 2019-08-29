iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Raised by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,408,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,630,000 after buying an additional 162,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,224,000 after buying an additional 99,154 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 926,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,103,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,624,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,299,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares during the period.

IVE traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.35. 79,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,502. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

