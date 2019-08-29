iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 558,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after acquiring an additional 85,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 141,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3,386.2% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after acquiring an additional 271,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. The company had a trading volume of 69,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $37.94.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

