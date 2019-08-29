iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $157.54

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $157.54 and last traded at $156.79, with a volume of 1635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDU. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

