Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.97% of Itron worth $23,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Itron by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Itron by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Itron by 2,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $67.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens started coverage on Itron in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Itron to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In other news, insider Philip Mezey sold 31,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $1,978,453.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $199,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,404.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $2,198,466 over the last three months. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.