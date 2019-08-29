Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,673 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,499,000 after acquiring an additional 361,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after acquiring an additional 398,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,286,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,233,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,327,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.78. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,392. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.61. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $68,927.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $53,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

