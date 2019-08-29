Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,409,100 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 13,851,900 shares. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $187,440. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,086,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,311,000 after purchasing an additional 502,834 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,384,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAG stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 48,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Jagged Peak Energy has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

