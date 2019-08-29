Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) to post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($1.72). Jaguar Health posted earnings of ($42.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($5.90). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jaguar Health.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JAGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on shares of Jaguar Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski purchased 180,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $361,164.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jaguar Health stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,864. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.66.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

