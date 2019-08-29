Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $53.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

