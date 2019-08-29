Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,927 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 415,380 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 650,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 402,432 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,797,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,143,000 after acquiring an additional 391,607 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Shares of AEM opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 77.86 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

