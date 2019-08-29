Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,217 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.94% of Global Payments worth $738,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $163.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.93. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $190.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.74.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $3,743,069. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

