Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,913,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 308,478 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,543,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Visa by 16.8% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $850,410,000 after buying an additional 305,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after buying an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $184.07. The firm has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.