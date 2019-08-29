Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $644.12 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,857,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $644,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 5.9% in the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 152,452 shares of company stock worth $10,128,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.04. 133,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,127,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

