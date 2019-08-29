Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $994.66 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,885 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.65% of Intuitive Surgical worth $994,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $501.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $586,703.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,059.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.