Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 19,732 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 6.01% of Teledyne Technologies worth $598,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $582,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,530,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $2,291,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,109.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,610 shares of company stock worth $7,770,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.75.

TDY stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.