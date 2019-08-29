Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,211,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238,329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Servicemaster Global worth $792,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 84.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of SERV stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $938,448.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SERV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.78.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Recommended Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.