Jefferies Financial Group Lowers ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ENN Energy stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.17.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

