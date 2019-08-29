Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 25,607 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,864,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,404,230,000 after buying an additional 430,110 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,875,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,845,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,333,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after purchasing an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,215. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $138.65 and a 12 month high of $211.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

