Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units were worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units by 7.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARYAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.59.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units Company Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARYAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:ARYAU).

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.