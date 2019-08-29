Jennison Associates LLC Sells 464 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $7,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Devon Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,299.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,621 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 74,861 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $494,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie set a $40.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.09.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 78,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,454. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.28. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

