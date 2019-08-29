Jennison Associates LLC Sells 60,949 Shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 60,949 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EQM Midstream Partners worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.

Shares of EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,888. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

