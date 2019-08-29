Jeremy Wilson Purchases 10,000 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jeremy Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £35,900 ($46,909.71).

LON WG traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 360.20 ($4.71). 3,703,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 480.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 483. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 379.90 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. John Wood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.77%.

WG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 637 ($8.32).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

