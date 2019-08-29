Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,162. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.01. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Jiayin Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

