Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,231,000 after acquiring an additional 301,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $128.83 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $136.41. The company has a market capitalization of $337.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

