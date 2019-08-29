JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 416,234 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,019,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.59% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $85,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.5% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,560,879 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,272,000 after buying an additional 209,089 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $6,641,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 856.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 102,964 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.0% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 95,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 87,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,405.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.03. 3,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $59.81.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

