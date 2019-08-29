JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,578,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 8.65% of Avaya worth $110,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the second quarter valued at $187,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Avaya stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.37). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.