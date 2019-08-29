JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $114,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.7% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 20.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,844,000 after acquiring an additional 483,658 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $5,833,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 16.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 81,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.31 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

