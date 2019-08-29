JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.40% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $92,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 81.9% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $650,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total transaction of $2,386,349.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,905 shares of company stock valued at $20,052,806. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.84.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

