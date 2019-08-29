JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.63% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $118,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 89,733.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.15. 102,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

