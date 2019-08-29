JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,457 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,457 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.30% of Tyler Technologies worth $106,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,792,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 57,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.50.

NYSE:TYL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.56. 3,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.37. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $260.04. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.81, for a total transaction of $525,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.62, for a total value of $439,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,825.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,173 shares of company stock worth $34,907,363. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

