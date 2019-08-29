KARMA One Day Volume Reaches $3,508.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $840,405.00 and approximately $3,508.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $24.43, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002150 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,463,495,320 coins and its circulating supply is 5,346,417,986 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $20.33, $24.68, $13.77, $10.39, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

