KBC Group NV Has $28.76 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North American Management Corp raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 48,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 51,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,622 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $146.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.19. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

