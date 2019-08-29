KBC Group NV Purchases 5,069 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $20,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 170.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 13,200.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 12,791.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 935,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on UTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $567,012.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $126.87 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.