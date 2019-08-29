Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $642.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

