Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Bought by Menta Capital LLC

Menta Capital LLC raised its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.6% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,011. Kimball International Inc has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $195.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on KBAL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

