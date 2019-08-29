Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT) Trading Up 29.9%

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Co. (OTCMKTS:KWBT)’s share price was up 29.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTCMKTS:KWBT)

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets bio-technological products for the agricultural market primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers bacillus species and/or photosynthetic bacteria based biological organic and compound microbial fertilizers.

