Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.61

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.61 and traded as low as $7.18. Klabin shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58.

Get Klabin alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment plants and grows pine and eucalyptus trees; and sells timber to third parties. The Paper segment produces and sells cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper rolls.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.