Knuff & Co LLC Acquires 525 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 6,913,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,531,407. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

