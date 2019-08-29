Knuff & Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Garrett Motion worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 6,404,200.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 28.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $954,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,652. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTX. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Garrett Motion Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

